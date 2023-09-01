Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, September 1

After an incredible light game schedule on Thursday, the MLB is back with a full slate of action on Friday, September 1. This should provide plenty of opportunities for your DFS lineups. The featured DFS slate at DraftKings consists of 14 games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options, here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s games.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, September 1st

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians

Yandy Diaz ($5,600)

Randy Arozarena ($5,500)

Brandon Lowe ($4,700)

Isaac Paredes ($4,500)

Tampa Bay will take on Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill, who is expected to be activated off IL for the game. The Rays have won four games in a row and have outscored opponents 24 to six in that span. Tampa Bay only picked up five total hits in its last game, but Diaz and Arozarena picked up one hit apiece with the latter tallying two RBI.

The Rays are the -180 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Guardians are the +150 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

Rafael Devers ($5,600)

Adam Duvall ($4,900)

Justin Turner ($4,800)

Ceddanne Rafaela ($3,000)

The Red Sox have lost four games in a row and hope to take advantage of a forgiving Kansas City pitching staff to get back on track. Rafaela has only played in two career games but did well in the leadoff spot on Wednesday with his first career RBI double. Turner and Duvall also picked up hits. Devers went hitless but still picked up an RBI on a groundout.

The Red Sox are the -180 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +150 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Colorado Rockies

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,500)

George Springer ($5,100)

Whit Merrifield ($4,900)

Davis Schneider ($4,800)

Toronto is the latest team looking to benefit from the thin air of Coors Field. They won their last game 7-0 over the Washington Nationals. Springer went hitless but should still be in the leadoff spot on Friday. Schneider, Guerrero Jr. and Merrifield all picked up a hit. The latter has really turned his season around and is now slashing .286/.328/.406.

The Blue Jays are the -185 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +154 underdogs, and the run total is set at 12.