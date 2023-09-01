How to watch Novak Djokovic in the third round of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The third round of singles matches at the 2023 U.S. Open begins on Friday, September 1. No. 2 Novak Djokovic is set to face No. 32 Laslo Djere, with the winner advancing to a fourth-round match on Sunday. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and is expected to be included on ESPN’s U.S. Open coverage.

Djokovic has made short work of his opponents through two rounds. He defeated Alexandre Muller and Bernabe Zapata Miralles in straight sets. Djokovic only lost five games in his first match and six in his second. He was absent from last year’s U.S. Open and is looking for his first championship at this major since 2018.

Djere won his first match against Brandon Nakashima in straight sets. He advanced to the third round with a second-round victory over Hugo Gaston where he dropped only six games during the entirety of the three-set match. This appearance in the third round is the furthest he has made it in any of eight career U.S. Opens. Djere is still searching for his first quarterfinal appearance in a grand slam.

Djokovic is the heavy favorite with -10000 odds to win this match at DraftKings Sportsbook. Djere is installed at +1700 as the underdog. Djokovic is the overall favorite to win the U.S. Open at -105. Djere is tied for the worst odds at +50000.