Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Mets on Friday, September 1

The Seattle Mariners (76-57) and the New York Mets (61-73) will start a three-game weekend series on Friday, Sept. 1. First pitch from Citi Field in Queens, New York, is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.66 ERA) will start for Seattle, while New York counters with Kodai Senga (10-7, 3.17 ERA).

The Mariners are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the narrow -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Mariners-Mets picks: Friday, September 1

Injury report

Mariners

Day-to-day: SP George Kirby (illness), CF Julio Rodriguez (foot)

Out: C Tom Murphy (thumb), LF Jarred Kelenic (foot)

Mets

Out: RF Starling Marte (groin), 2B Luis Guillorme (calf)

Starting pitchers

Logan Gilbert vs. Kodai Senga

Gilbert will start his 27th game of the season. He has really turned around his year after starting 5-5, winning seven of his last 10 appearances. Most recently, Gilbert pitched seven innings against the Kansas City Royals. He allowed just one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out seven.

The rookie Senga will take the mound for the 25th time this year. He has become the team’s No. 1 during a tumultuous season. Senga is coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed two earned runs on four hits but struck out 10 and walked three.

Over/Under pick

The Mariners have caught fire and have won 13 of their last 15 games. Over that span, they have scored at least four runs in 12 of the games. The Mets have been more inconsistent but have scored at least three runs in four of their last five.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Seattle could be without Rodriguez in this game, but that shouldn’t derail the momentum they have built. Senga has been playing well for New York, but consistent run support has been tough to rely on. If the Mariners can tag him early, Gilbert should be able to help the Mariners to a series-opening win.

Pick: Mariners