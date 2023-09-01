How to watch Coco Gauff in the third round of the 2023 U.S. Open on TV, via live stream

The third round of women’s singles matches at the 2023 U.S. Open continues on Friday, September 1. No. 6 Coco Gauff is set to face No. 32 Elise Mertens, with the winner advancing to a fourth round match on Sunday. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and is expected to be included on ESPN’s U.S. Open coverage.

Gauff needed three sets to win her opening matchup against Laura Siegemund. Whether it was tournament nerves or some rust, she lost the first set but was able to battle back. Gauff then took down Mirra Andreeva in straight sets in the second round. She made it all the way to the quarterfinals last year but came up short against No. 17 Carolina Garcia. Gauff is still searching for her first career grand slam win.

Mertens started this year’s U.S. Open with a marathon match against Mirjam Bjorklund. She lost the first set, then won the second. The third set needed 13 points in a tiebreaker to find a winner, but Mertens prevailed. She then took on Danielle Collins in the second round, and it didn’t get much easier. Mertens lost the opening set again but won the second in a tiebreaker and then the third easily.

Gauff is the -700 moneyline favorite for this matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mertens is the +475 underdog. Gauff has the third-best overall odds of winning the U.S. Open at +550, with Mertens the longshot at +15000.