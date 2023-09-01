US Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, September 1

The 2023 US Open continues on Friday with the third round of the women’s draw getting underway in Flushing, NY. Eight matches will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center throughout the day.

No. 1 Iga Świątek will continue her quest for a second-straight US Open title as she will face Kaja Juvan at 12:30 p.m. ET. The world’s top-ranked player made quick work of Daria Saville in the second round on Wednesday, putting her down in straight sets. Świątek is an overwhelming -20000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Juvan is a +1700 underdog.

Four competitors from the U.S. will compete on Friday and headlining that group is No. 6 Coco Gauff facing No. 32 Elise Mertens at 7 p.m. ET. She defeated Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday and enters this match as a -700 favorite. Taylor Townsend is also in action as she will face No. 10 Karolina Muchova.

All times below are ET. All matches will air on the ESPN network and via live stream at WatchESPN.

US Open women’s singles schedule: Friday, September 1

11:00 a.m.

#10 Karolína Muchová vs. Taylor Townsend — Louis Armstrong Stadium

Xinyu Wang vs. Anna Karolína Schmiedlová — Grandstand

12:30 p.m.

#1 Iga Świątek vs. Kaja Juvan — Louis Armstrong Stadium

#20 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Bernarda Pera — Court 17

1:00 p.m.

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Jennifer Brady — Arthur Ashe Stadium

5:00 p.m.

#15 Belinda Bencic vs. Lin Zhu — Grandstand

7:00 p.m.

#6 Coco Gauff vs. #32 Elise Mertens — Arthur Ashe Stadium

9:00 p.m.

#4 Elena Rybakina vs. #30 Sorana Cirstea — Louis Armstrong Stadium