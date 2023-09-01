US Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, September 1

The second round of the 2023 US Open is wrapped, and the men’s singles third round begins on Friday, September 1 in Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York. The day will feature eight matches across the ESPN network of channels and on WatchESPN, starting at 12 p.m. ET.

There was a huge shake-up to the field in the second round as unseeded Zhizhen Zhang took down #5 Casper Ruud to advance to the third round. Ruud was last year’s U.S. Open runner-up.

In a fitting way to potentially end his career, John Isner fell to Michael Mmoh in a five-set marathon that ended in a tiebreaker. Mmoh will be playing is his first U.S. Open third round.

The top seed in action on Friday is #2 Novak Djokovic, who is facing #32 Laslo Djere. Djokovic is a -10000 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook. #9 Taylor Fritz is the top-ranked American in action on Friday and is a -1600 favorite against Jakub Mensik. #10 Frances Tiafoe faces his first ranked opponent, installed as a -330 favorite against #22 Adrian Mannarino. #14 Tommy Paul is also back and facing #21 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as a -125 favorite.

All times below are ET and are approximations based on when prior matches wrap. All matches will air on the ESPN network and via live stream at WatchESPN.

US Open men’s singles schedule: Friday, September 1

12:00 p.m.

#14 Tommy Paul vs. #21 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina — Arthur Ashe Stadium

12:30 p.m.

Ben Shelton vs. Aslan Karatsev — Grandstand

2:00 p.m.

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Rinky Hijikata — Court 17

#10 Frances Tiafoe vs. #22 Adrian Mannarino — Louis Armstrong Stadium

2:30 p.m.

Domonic Stricker vs. Benjamin Bonzi — Grandstand

6:00 p.m.

Borna Gojo vs. Jiri Vesely — Court 17

7:30 p.m.

#9 Taylor Fritz vs. Jakub Mensik — Louis Armstrong Stadium

8:00 p.m.

#2 Novak Djokovic vs. #32 Laslo Djere — Arthur Ashe Stadium