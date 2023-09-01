 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tight end standard rankings for 2023 fantasy football

With the season just a week away, we have your latest fantasy football rankings update.

By Chet Gresham
NFC tight end George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during a practice session prior to an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Tight ends continue to be the most polarizing position in fantasy football. Travis Kelce enters another season projected to be the top option, but Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle are on his heels. It also feels like every season comes with a surprise value at the position. Here are our tight end rankings for the 2023 standard fantasy football leagues.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 60 standard tight ends

More From DraftKings Network