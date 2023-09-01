Tight end standard rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Tight ends continue to be the most polarizing position in fantasy football. Travis Kelce enters another season projected to be the top option, but Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle are on his heels. It also feels like every season comes with a surprise value at the position. Here are our tight end rankings for the 2023 standard fantasy football leagues.
2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 60 standard tight ends
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position
