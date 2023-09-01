The NFL preseason is wrapped, but things are a little different than a week ago. The San Francisco 49ers traded away quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys to be their new backup to Dak Prescott. Hopefully, this doesn’t matter in 2023, but it shows how a quarterback’s outlook can unexpectedly change. Here are our updated quarterback rankings for 2023 fantasy football leagues.

Relevant Preseason News

Outside of starting quarterbacks being named for Week 1, there hasn’t been a ton of fantasy-relevant news. The biggest thing that comes to mind is the San Francisco 49ers trading away Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. Lance was listed as the QB3 for the Niners so wasn’t expected to be relevant this year anyway, but now in Dallas he is the backup to starter Dak Prescott.

Rookies Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson have all been named Week 1 starters. Sam Howell and Baker Mayfield will also be starting for their respective teams. The only quarterback job that is undecided lies with the Arizona Cardinals. Either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune are expected to be the Week 1 starter, but its best to just avoid them.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 40 quarterbacks