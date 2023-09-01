D/ST rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Usually, when preparing for your fantasy football drafts, everyone is concerned with who to draft with their first pick or players that will have higher value taken in later rounds. Defense and special teams units tend to be an afterthought and are typically selected with one of your final draft picks. So you don’t go in completely blind, here are our rankings for every team’s D/ST for 2023 fantasy football leagues.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 32 D/STs