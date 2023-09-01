Tight end PPR rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The NFL preseason is done, and it’s time to focus on fantasy football. Labor Day Weekend marks the biggest drafting weekend of the year. As you prepare for your drafts, deciding on a tight end strategy would be smart. Do you draft a top-tier player early? Do you wait and pick someone with upside later? Here is how we are approaching the position with our 2023 PPR tight end rankings.

Relevant Preseason News

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was a hold-in during training camp. He hadn’t really threatened to sit out any time, but he is back on a four-year, $68.5 million extension.

Zach Ertz says he isn’t certain he will be ready for Week 1 as he is still recovering from his knee injury suffered last season. Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods was added to IR, so the Indy tight end likely comes down to Kylen Granson or Mo Alie-Cox. Both would be waiver pick-ups, if anything.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 60 PPR tight ends