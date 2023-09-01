 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kicker rankings for 2023 fantasy football

With the season just a week away, we have your latest fantasy football rankings update.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks off in the second half of an NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 26, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kickers are some of the most streamed players in fantasy football. Managers typically wait until one of their final picks to select a kicker and sometimes choose whichever is the first available on the draft board. Whether you get a top kicker at the position or if you are forced to pick someone you may be streaming, we have you covered. Here are our rankings of the top kickers for 2023 fantasy football leagues.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 40 kickers

