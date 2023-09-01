Running back PPR rankings for 2023 fantasy football

If you asked us when you should do your fantasy football drafts, the answer is after the final preseason game. Shortly after the preseason wraps, rosters are cut down, and some wild things can happen that have huge effects on a player’s outlook. This offseason was no different, with major running back implications taking place in the final week of the preseason.

Relevant Preseason News

The Indianapolis Colts decided not to trade RB Jonathan Taylor and instead added him to the reserve/PUP list, so he has to miss a minimum of four games. This tanks his value in leagues and leaves his future uncertain. Taylor could still be traded ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, and there have been reports that he wants out of Indy so bad he could sit out until then. The trade deadline falls the Tuesday after Week 8, and the Colts’ bye week isn’t until Week 11. There is easily a scenario where Taylor misses nine of the 15 weeks of the typical fantasy football regular season.

In more positive news, Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs agreed on a reworked one-year deal. He is expected to be full-go by Week 1. Jeff Wilson Jr. was added to IR with a mysterious set of injuries and will miss at least four games, although based on head coach Mike McDaniel’s comments, it could be longer.

Here are our updated running back rankings for 2023 PPR fantasy football leagues heading into Labor Day Weekend.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 125 PPR running backs