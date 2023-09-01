Overall standard rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The 2023 NFL season begins on Thursday, September 7, as the Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs. That means you have less than a week to draft your fantasy football rosters if you plan to start your league on time. This is the time to start preparing your rankings or at least familiarizing yourself with how players are valued this year. With that in mind, here are our 2023 standard fantasy football leagues rankings.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 380 standard players