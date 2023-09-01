Wide receiver standard rankings for 2023 fantasy football

2023 marks a new era for fantasy football. Traditionally, running backs dominated most of the first round, but we are seeing a shift this season. Wide receivers are consistently taken at the top of the draft, no matter the format. To get acclimated to this shift in approaching fantasy football, here are our rankings for wide receivers in standard fantasy football leagues.
2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 140 standard wide receivers
2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position
