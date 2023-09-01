 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wide receiver standard rankings for 2023 fantasy football

With the season just a week away, we have your latest fantasy football rankings update.

By Chet Gresham
Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 28, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

2023 marks a new era for fantasy football. Traditionally, running backs dominated most of the first round, but we are seeing a shift this season. Wide receivers are consistently taken at the top of the draft, no matter the format. To get acclimated to this shift in approaching fantasy football, here are our rankings for wide receivers in standard fantasy football leagues.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 140 standard wide receivers

