Wide receiver PPR rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The 2023 fantasy football season is upon is. Preseason games are a thing of the past, and teams have trimmed down their rosters to regular season size. We are now heading full steam ahead to the NFL regular season beginning on Thursday, September 7. It’s time to dust off those rankings, sign back into your respective fantasy football accounts and prepare for the new season. Here are our updated rankings for wide receivers in 2023 PPR fantasy football leagues.

Relevant Preseason News

Wide receivers are finally taking over in fantasy football, but some popular names may be missing at the start of the season. Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending injury, and then Jerry Jeudy was carted off at practice with a hamstring injury and was expected to miss several weeks as of August 24.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is dealing with turf toe and could miss the beginning of the season. Seattle Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba had wrist surgery. He was initially expected to miss a few weeks but has already returned to practice and may miss minimal time in the regular season.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 140 PPR wide receivers