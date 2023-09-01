IDP rankings for 2023 fantasy football

While many fantasy football managers dislike even having to draft a D/ST for their teams, others want it to go more in-depth on the defensive side of the ball. Thus, IDP or individual defensive player, fantasy football formats were created. Rather than taking one unit, you can select individual defensive players to roster. Below is our scoring rubric for IDP and our 2023 rankings of IDP players.

In the world of fantasy football, IDP is among the more recent scoring formats. Thus, you can get pretty creative as you try to find the best balance with your league’s offensive settings. In general, here is the standard scoring format for IDP leagues:

Solo tackle — 1.5 points

Assisted tackle — 0.75 points

Tackle for loss — 2 points

Sack — 4 points

Interception — 5 points

Forced fumble — 4 points

Fumble recovery — 4 points

Defensive TD — 6 points

Safety — 2 points

Pass defended — 1.5 points

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 130 IDP