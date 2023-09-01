 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

IDP rankings for 2023 fantasy football

With the season just a week away, we have your latest fantasy football rankings update.

By Chet Gresham
Foyesade Oluokun #23 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a stop on fourth down during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

While many fantasy football managers dislike even having to draft a D/ST for their teams, others want it to go more in-depth on the defensive side of the ball. Thus, IDP or individual defensive player, fantasy football formats were created. Rather than taking one unit, you can select individual defensive players to roster. Below is our scoring rubric for IDP and our 2023 rankings of IDP players.

In the world of fantasy football, IDP is among the more recent scoring formats. Thus, you can get pretty creative as you try to find the best balance with your league’s offensive settings. In general, here is the standard scoring format for IDP leagues:

  • Solo tackle — 1.5 points
  • Assisted tackle — 0.75 points
  • Tackle for loss — 2 points
  • Sack — 4 points
  • Interception — 5 points
  • Forced fumble — 4 points
  • Fumble recovery — 4 points
  • Defensive TD — 6 points
  • Safety — 2 points
  • Pass defended — 1.5 points

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 130 IDP

