Quarterbacks to avoid in your 2023 fantasy football draft

This year’s NFL preseason has come to a close, and that means it’s time to turn our attention to Week 1, and in some cases more importantly, our fantasy teams ahead of Week 1. Whether you’ve already done your fantasy league’s draft, here are four quarterbacks to fade this season.

2023 Fantasy Football: QBs to Fade

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

After an impressive first year with the Rams, leading them to a Super Bowl in the 2021 season, Stafford had a rough 2022 season that ended early after suffering a spinal cord contusion. Even before that, he only threw 10 touchdowns through nine games, totaling 2,087 yards while adding eight interceptions, averaging roughly 12.9 fantasy points per game. The 35-year-old, while healthy heading into 2023, isn’t the same force he used to be and isn’t projected to even make the top-15 QBs in the league this year. Especially in single-QB leagues, it’s best to steer clear.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua had a relatively great season in 2022, for the parts that he was healthy anyway. He averaged 272.9 passing yards per game, and threw for a career-high 25 touchdowns in Miami. On paper, Tua looks like a no-brainer, but it all depends on how much you like risk-taking in your lineups. The 25-year-old QB suffered not one, but two concussions last season that made everyone wonder if he would hang up his cleats and walk away. He missed five games including the playoffs, and one would have to think he’s a high concussion risk heading into this season as well. If you’re not planning on streaming your QB throughout the season, avoid Tagovailoa as your starting quarterback.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Jones had an ok season in 2022, though he only threw 14 touchdowns through 14 games, averaging 214.1 passing yards per outing. He regularly finished in the low-to-mid teens as far as fantasy points go, only logging one game that saw him end up with more than 20 fantasy points. On top of that, Mac doesn’t offer much upside on the ground, as he only totaled 102 yards from 47 rush attempts last season. Jones should be a backup/streamer QB at best and should be avoided in your drafts especially as a starting QB.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott has been incredibly solid in the past, peaking in 2019 when he threw for a career-high 4,902 yards. Last season, he only played 12 games as he was hampered by injury, but he threw for 2,860 yards and a league-high 15 interceptions. Having shown that he’s injury-prone while his passing efficiency has steadily decreased through the last couple years, it’s best to view Dak as a low-end QB1 or high-end QB2. He’d be great when used occasionally as a streamer or as a second option in two-QB or Superflex leagues, but in single-QB leagues he should be avoided.