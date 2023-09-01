Dina Thorslund vs. Yuliahn Luna: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for FITE TV bout

The women’s bantamweight division gets a spotlight on Friday afternoon when Dinal Thorslunad and Yuliahn Luna face off in Denmark in a unification bout. Thorslunad will be defending her WBO title while Luna will be defending her WBC title.

How to watch Dina Thorslund vs Yuliahn Luna

The card is airing on FITE+ and the site is currently offering a seven-day free trial of the service. You can watch the fight on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available on various platforms, including iOS, Google Play and Roku.

FITE TV has the card starting at 1 p.m. ET and the layout of the event page suggests two of the five fights will be broadcast. That suggests Thorslund and Luna will enter the ring sometime around 2 p.m.

Fighter history

Thorslund is 19-0 and has dominated across the bantamweight and junior featherweight rankings. She claimed the WBO’s junior featherweight title in 2018 and then moved down to bantamweight in 2021. She claimed the WBO’s title there with a unanimous decision win over Jasseth Noriega and has since made three successful defenses. She last fought in February, stoppage Debora Anahi Lopez in the eighth round. She is the top-ranked bantamweight in the Ring Magazine ratings.

Luna is 21-3-1 and is the second-ranked bantamweight at Ring Magazine. She won the WBC title in October 2020 when she claimed a unanimous decision win over Mariana Juárez. She has made two successful defenses, although her last fight was in April 2022, when she claimed a unanimous decision win over Mayeli Flores.

Thorslund has not fought outside her native Denmark since her fourth career bout. Luna has not fought outside her native Mexico since her 15th career bout.

Fighter odds

Thorslund is the favorite on her home turf at DraftKings Sportsbook. She has -475 odds while Luna is +330. The favored fight outcome is a Thorslund decision at -250, followed by a Luna decision at +400. A Thorslund stoppage is +600 and a Luna stoppage is +1200.

Full card for Dina Thorslund vs Yuliahn Luna