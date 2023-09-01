Stanford vs. Hawai’i: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The Stanford Cardinal and Hawai’i Ranbow Warriors meet up in Week 1 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, HI. Kickoff is set for 11 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between these two programs with Stanford winning the previous three.

Stanford (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) is entering its final season in the Pac-12 and just received the news this morning that it had been accepted into the ACC. Overshadowed by the re-alignment chaos is the fact that the program has a new leader on the sidelines with former Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor taking over for David Shaw. Taylor will be tasked with reversing the downward trajectory the program experienced during the final four seasons of Shaw’s tenure. Taylor has yet to reveal a starting quarterback and whoever wins the job will have a big target to turn to in tight end Benjamin Yurosek.

Hawai’i (0-1, 0-0 MWC) returns home after losing at Vanderbilt 35-28 during Week 0 last weekend. The Rainbow Warriors showed fight by putting two touchdowns on the board in the fourth quarter and attempted a game-tying drive before quarterback Brayden Schager was picked off with less than two minutes left. He threw for 351 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the loss while Pofele Ashlock caught seven passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Stanford vs. Hawai’i

Date: Friday, September 1

Start time: 11 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network (with subscription)

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Stanford -3

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: Stanford -155, Hawai’i +130