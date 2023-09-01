Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1 from Atlanta

The Louisville Cardinals and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will meet up in Week 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff for this ACC showdown is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Georgia Tech has a five-year agreement with Mercedes-Benz Stadium to play an annual home game in the venue. The Jackets are scheduled to host Notre Dame at the Benz in October of 2024.

Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) finally got the head coach its coveted for a long time as Jeff Brohm begins his first season leading his alma mater. The UL brass successfully poached Brohm from Purdue after former head coach Scott Satterfield bolted for the Cincinnati job. He will attempt to elevate a Cardinals program that has won nine games just twice since joining the league in 2014. Quarterback Jack Plummer followed Brohm from Purdue and he will have a nice receiver weapon to throw to in Georgia State transfer Jamari Thrash.

Georgia Tech (0-0, 0-0 ACC) pulled the plug on the Geoff Collins experiment early in the 2022 season and offensive line coach Brent Key was named interim head coach for the rest of the year. After leading Tech to a 4-4 record down the stretch, Key had the interim tag removed and was named the permanent head coach. As the athletics department tries to get itself in order under new athletic director J Batt, Key will be tasked with elevating a Jackets program that has fallen to the basement of the ACC. Texas A&M transfer Haynes King will be GT’s starting quarterback in 2023.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Date: Friday, September 1

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Louisville -7.5

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Louisville -285, Georgia Tech +230