Miami (Ohio) vs. Miami (Florida): How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The Miami Redhawks and Miami Hurricanes meet up in Week 1 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two Miami’s with the Hurricanes winning all three of the prior matchups.

Miami-OH (0-0, 0-0 MAC) is coming off a 6-7 season under longtime head coach Chuck Martin and is trying to make its third straight bowl this year. The Redhawks were picked in the preseason coaches poll to finish second in the MAC East and have the top ranked defense in the league in preseason SP+. Starting quarterback Brett Gabbert stirred the pot ahead of this matchup by stating that they are the “real Miami.”

Miami-FL (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is hoping that Year 2 of the Mario Cristobal era goes much better than its sloppy 5-7 campaign one year ago. The Hurricanes made several changes in the offseason, notably firing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and replacing him with Shannon Dawson from Houston. And after DC Kevin Steele left for Miami, Cristobal brought in former McNeese State head coach Lance Guidry to fill his role. Returning starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke should be good to go for the opener despite sustaining a thumb injury during fall camp.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Miami (Florida)

Date: Friday, September 1

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Miami (FL) -16.5

Total: 45.5

Moneyline: Miami (FL) -800, Miami (OH) +550