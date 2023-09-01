The Pittsburgh Steelers are in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. They have a solid roster, but unless something major changes, they will finish third or fourth. Head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season as the head coach of the Steelers and likely won’t have one this year, either. They should float around 500 or slightly better in 2023.

If you’re a receiver drafted in the middle round of the draft, Pittsburgh is where you want to go. The Steelers rarely take receivers in the first round of the draft, and yet the guys they take always make an impact. George Pickens seems destined to be the next in a long line of good receivers. Calvin Austin III was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft and could be a sleeper this year.

2023 Fantasy Football sleepers

Calvin Austin III, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Austin missed all of the 2022 season due to a Lisfranc injury he suffered during training camp. He was beginning to impress before suffering the injury. He has shown flashes during the preseason and can return punts as well. He will be the fourth or fifth option on the team to start the season. He is behind Pickett, Diontae Johnson, Allen Robin, and Pat Freiermuth.

Injuries happen, so Austin will need to be ready when his number is called. If you want to draft him in a PPR, take him low due to his position on the pecking order. He will likely be a wait-and-see guy. Most people will take him off the waiver wire, but if you want to be the smart person in the league, take him toward the end of the draft and stash him.