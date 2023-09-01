Fantasy football sleepers: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

The New Orleans Saints enter the 2023 season looking to win the NFC South. The team added Derek Carr in the offseason to bolster the offseason and make them a contender again. The defense has carried the team over the past few years, but with some upgrades, there is hope that the offense can pick up some slack and be a lot better.

Michael Thomas is back after missing 14 games due to an injury, and Chris Olave is looking to take the next step after a 1,000-yard rookie campaign. Alvin Kamara will serve a three-game suspension, opening up more targets for TE Juwan Johnson. After an impressive year three, he is looking to take a step and become a legitimate TE1 in the NFL. Let’s take a look at his outlook and potential as a sleeper in 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football sleepers

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

Johnson played in 16 games in 2022, catching 42 passes for 508 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers seem good for a tight end, but when looking at the Saints' offense, it could be easy to overlook him and his potential. Also, when looking at the top fantasy football tight ends, you won’t look at Johnson, but if he has a monster season, that will change.

Now that Carr is under center, there will finally be stability at the position for the first time since Drew Brees retired. Last season, the Saints offense saw a combination of Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston, and Taysom Hill playing quarterback. Even when Kamara returns, Johnson should still be the third receiving option in the Saints offense.

In PPR formats, Johnson has some value because he should see increased targets. With defenses likely to key in on Olave and Thomas, Johnson should benefit. The Saints have Hill and Jimmy Graham in the fold, but neither are the receiving option that Johnson is at this point. He is a TE1 in PPR, dynasty, and keeper formats.