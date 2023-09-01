Fantasy football sleepers: Texans WR Tank Dell

The Houston Texans are hoping to complete their rebuild this season. They had two top-three picks in QB CJ Stroud and defender Will Anderson Jr. Their offense looks a little different with Stroud under center, Devin Singletary backing up Dameon Pierce, no Brandin Cooks and the addition of veteran tight end Dalton Schultz. Another piece to the puzzle is rookie wide receiver Nathaniel “Tank” Dell.

2023 Fantasy Football sleepers

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

Dell was drafted out of Houston in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons playing for the Cougars. Over 35 career games, he had 228 receptions for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns. Dell consistently improved throughout college and began the season in the running to be the top wide receiver in the offense alongside Nico Collins, Robert Woods and Noah Brown.

Tank Dell TOUCHDOWN



Mans is 5’8”, 165lbs but still scores on a perfect back shoulder fade, a route where size is a big factor pic.twitter.com/9s4aoVmiST — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) August 11, 2023

Dell turned heads in his first preseason game with an impressive reception after a bobble. He also made plays on special teams, showing off his speed and cutting ability. Dell is being drafted as the WR71 in the 19th round. All Dell costs is one of your final picks in your draft and all he brings is upside at that price.