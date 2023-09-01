Who is Texas’ starting quarterback in 2023?

The Texas Longhorns head into the 2023 season ranked at No. 11 in the preseason AP Poll. Quarterback Quinn Ewers returns for his second season as the Longhorns’ starter, despite the arrival of freshman Arch Manning. Ewers was announced as the starter after the Texas spring game. Last season, he led the Longhorns to an 8-5 record, going 6-3 in the Big 12.

Ewers passed for over 2,100 yards last season, throwing 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He rushed for one additional touchdown. Ewers began his college career as a backup at Ohio State and made a quick impact at Texas. The Longhorns came down to the wire with Alabama in Week 2 last year, falling by a single point. Each of their five losses was a single-score game, including an overtime loss to Texas Tech and a close loss to eventual CFP runner-up TCU.

Manning, a true freshman and the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, will be the backup for Ewers for the 2023 season.