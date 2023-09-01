Who is Alabama’s starting quarterback in 2023?

Alabama’s starting quarterback battle has been among the most-followed storylines in college football leading up to the 2023 season. For the first time in Tuscaloosa, there is a hint of uncertainty at the most important position on offense as Nick Saban must decide the successor in a line of great Alabama quarterbacks that include Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Bryce Young.

It’s been a minute since the Crimson Tide have seen such competition but after a thorough evaluation process, Saban officially has his guy. Below is everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback in 2023.

Who is the starting QB for Alabama?

Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe is heading into his third season with the Crimson Tide and possesses a unique blend of athleticism that the other quarterbacks on the roster lack. Milroe finished with 263 rushing yards and a touchdown in 2022 while ending the season as Alabama’s third-leading rusher. While there remains room for improvement in his decision-making process and going through his progressions, his knack for playmaking should serve him well as the starter.

Despite completing just 58.5 percent of his 53 pass attempts, Milroe already has some starting experience under his belt. Against Texas A&M in 2022, he threw three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s 24-20 win which speaks to his familiarity in playing against SEC competition.

Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson completed 4-of-5 attempts for 35 yards in 2022 as he leveraged his first season to soak up knowledge on the sidelines. During the Crimson Tide’s spring game, he looked like the most polished quarterback on the roster in completing 12-of-26 passes for 155 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. While he doesn’t possess the athleticism of Milroe, Simpson has been the most consistent passer of the group which could work to his advantage moving forward.

In an offense that could leverage zone runs and play-action passes at its core, Simpson’s poise as a passer may give him an upper hand as the season continues along.

Tyler Buchner

Despite joining the Crimson Tide through the portal, transfer quarterback Tyler Buchner is no stranger to the coaching staff in Tuscaloosa. He was recruited and played under Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and his familiarity with the offensive game plan and scheme has helped him enter the mix for the starting duties at quarterback.

Buchner will look to make the most of his fresh start with Alabama, as his stint with Notre Dame was far from impressive. Through two seasons in South Bend, Buchner completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 949 yards and six touchdowns with eight interceptions. He was limited to just three games in 2022 after being ruled out for the remainder of the season following a shoulder injury in the Fighting Irish’s loss to Marshall last season.