Breaking down the weather forecast for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

NASCAR is headed to Darlington for a visit to the legendary Lady in Black, and it will be a gorgeous weekend. The Cup Series will race its first playoff race of the season on Sunday, while the Xfinity Series will race the second-to-last race of its regular season.

The forecast is pretty perfect for the races. You’ll need some sunscreen and sunglasses if you’re attending, but for anybody watching, there is no reason for any weather delays. There is no rain in the forecast, so everything should start on time. Key event times are listed below, with all times ET.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Darlington Raceway this weekend, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, September 2

Hi 82°, Low 57°: Mostly sunny, 2% chance of rain

10:35 a.m., Xfinity Series practice

11:05 a.m., Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 p.m., Cup Series practice

1:20 p.m., Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m., Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (147 laps, 200 miles)

Sunday, September 3

Hi 86°, Low 61°: Nice with plenty of sunshine, 1% chance of rain

6:00 p.m., Cook Out Southern 500 (367 laps, 501 miles)