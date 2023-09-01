NASCAR schedule for 2023 Darlington fall races

NASCAR is headed to Darlington Raceway this weekend, marking the second trip on the calendar to the Lady in Black. The Cup Series opens its 2023 playoffs while the Xfinity Series is two races away from the start of its own playoff race.

The Cup Series will be running the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington this weekend. The green flag drops on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET and the race will air on USA. Martin Truex, Jr. claimed the regular season points title to close out the regular season and is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +500 to win and is followed by Kyle Larson at +550.

The Xfinity Series is running the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. The green flag drops on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and will air on USA. Riley Herbst is currently on the outside looking in at Parker Kligerman, who holds the final playoff spot. Kligerman has 643 points while Herbst has 623. With only two races left and race-winners clinching a playoff spot, there’s room for Herbst and others below him in the standings to climb into the playoff picture.

The Truck Series is off this weekend.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, September 2

10:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice — No TV, NBC Live

11:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying — No TV, NBC Live

12:35 p.m. — Cup Series practice — USA, NBC Live

1:20 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying — USA, NBC Live

3:30 p.m. — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Xfinity Series — USA, NBC Live

Sunday, September 3

6:00 p.m. — Cook Out Southern 500, Cup Series — USA, NBC Live