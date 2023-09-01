F1 practice live stream: How to watch Italian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

F1 travels to Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. The events kick off with two practice sessions on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET and 11:00 a.m. ET respectively. Then, there’s another practice round on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET prior to the qualifying event. The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, September 3 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -450, followed by Sergio Perez at +1100. Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris are the next closest at +1200.

Without surprise, Verstappen is also favored to win qualifying with -250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Perez (+900), Charles Leclerc (+1100), and Norris (+1800) have the next best odds to land pole position.

