F1 practice live stream: How to watch Italian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza via live online stream.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 travels to Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. The events kick off with two practice sessions on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET and 11:00 a.m. ET respectively. Then, there’s another practice round on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET prior to the qualifying event. The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, September 3 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -450, followed by Sergio Perez at +1100. Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris are the next closest at +1200.

Without surprise, Verstappen is also favored to win qualifying with -250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Perez (+900), Charles Leclerc (+1100), and Norris (+1800) have the next best odds to land pole position.

How to watch practice for the Italian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Italian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Zhou Guanyu 24
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27
14 Esteban Ocon 31
15 Liam Lawson 40
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

