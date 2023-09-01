Breaking down the weather forecast for the Italian Grand Prix

After last week’s thrilling Dutch GP under rainy skies, Formula 1 is swiftly preparing for the upcoming Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The weather forecast for the weekend suggests a departure from the previous race’s conditions, promising relatively clear skies throughout the event.

Below we’ll take a day-by-day look at the weather projected for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend in Monza, Italy, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, September 1

Hi 79°, Low 62°: Potential for morning showers at 43%, then partly sunny.

7:30 a.m. ET: Practice 1

11:00 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, September 2

Hi 81°, Low 62°: Cloudy with 25% chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny.

6:30 a.m. ET: Practice 3

10:00 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, September 3

Hi 80°, Low 65°: Partly sunny with 1% chance of showers.

9:00 a.m. ET: Italian Grand Prix (53 laps, 190.60 miles)