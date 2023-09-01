F1 schedule: Italian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Following an exhilarating Dutch GP in rainy conditions last week, Formula 1 is quickly gearing up for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza this coming weekend.

The schedule kicks off with two practice sessions on Friday. The first one is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET with the second session following at 11 a.m. ET.

On Saturday, there will be an additional practice round starting at 6:30 a.m. ET and the all-important qualifying round at 10 a.m. ET.

Then, the main event—the Italian Grand Prix—is slated for Sunday, September 3 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Below, we’ll provide a detailed breakdown of the weekend’s full itinerary, including how to watch each of these events.

All events will broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Unsurprisingly, Max Verstappen leads the pack as the favorite to win the race, holding -450 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed closely by his teammate Sergio Perez, who comes in at +1100 odds. Lewis Hamilton is next on the list with odds of +1200, and Lando Norris matches Hamilton to complete the top four contenders, also with +1200 odds.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Italian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, September 1

7:30 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

11:00 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

DAY, DATE

6:30 a.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

9:00 a.m. ET — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

DAY, DATE

9:00 a.m. ET — Italian Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN