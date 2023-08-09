The 2023 Reignmakers Football Play-Action Set is HERE!

The 2023 Reignmakers Football Play-Action Set has arrived!

Public access to this set is officially live, here are the basic details about the drop:

2023 Reignmakers Football Sets are NOW AVAILABLE on DraftKings Marketplace!

There are three types of Play-Action Packs: Preseason, Standard, and Premium.

PRESEASON

The Reignmakers Football 2023 Play-Action Preseason Pack includes Digital Player Cards from the Play-Action Set. Digital Player Cards are useable all season. Each Pack contains SIX Digital Player Cards. 83% of Digital Player Cards available in this pack are Role Players, Additional Depth, DEF, Kickers, Rookie-Offense or Rookie-Defense Players. Download the CSV to see the full player checklist included in the Play-Action Set.

Pack Guarantees:

FIVE CORE cards per Pack

Guaranteed ONE CORE QB1 or Skill Starters

Find more information about the Preseason packs on DraftKings Marketplace.

STANDARD

The Reignmakers Football 2023 Play-Action Standard Pack includes Digital Player Cards from the Play-Action Set and exclusive Royal set inserts. Digital Player Cards are useable all season. Each Pack contains FIVE Digital Player Cards. Download the CSV to see the full player checklist included in the Play-Action and Rush Sets.

Pack Guarantees:

AT LEAST THREE RARE cards per Pack

ONE ROYAL, ELITE, LEGENDARY, or REIGNMAKER card per Pack

Find more information about the Standard packs on DraftKings Marketplace.

PREMIUM

The Reignmakers Football 2023 Play-Action Premium Pack includes Digital Player Cards from the Play-Action Set and exclusive Royal set inserts. Digital Player Cards are useable all season. Each Pack contains FIVE Digital Player Cards. Download the CSV to see the full player checklist included in the Play-Action and Rush Sets.

Pack Guarantees:

AT LEAST THREE ELITE cards per Pack

ONE ROYAL, LEGENDARY, or REIGNMAKER card per Pack

Find more information about the Premium packs on DraftKings Marketplace.

Find the drop schedule for 2023 Reignmakers Football Play-Action Packs here:

Play-Action Set Drop Schedule Drop Date Set/Drop Wave Highlight Drop Date Set/Drop Wave Highlight 8/8 Play-Action Preseason Pack Key way to enter preseason contests to win 2023 packs. Core to Reignmaker depth players. 8/8 Play-Action Standard Pack Offensive players and RARE+ tiers only! 8/8 Play-Action Premium Pack Offensive players and RARE+ tiers only!

Utility

Play-Action Set Utility Breakdown

1. 3x Franchise Score

2. 50% of RMWC Qualifiers are Play-Action Gated Contests

3. Dedicated Achievements

Side Set Utility Breakdown

Supercharged:

1. 5x Franchise Score

2. Renewable for same player at RM tier for 2024 via C&B (+ RM Token)

Royal:

1. 2K Franchise Score Points

2. Generate Crowns for holding

For more information about the 2023 Reignmakers Football Play-Action Set, check out the official landing page!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!