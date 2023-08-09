It is BS to say Pau Gasol was a finesse player?

In advance of his enshrinement in the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder look back at the legacy of Pau Gasol on the latest episode of Oddball.

Clutch buckets, big blocks and huge dunks



Check out Pau Gasol's 10 best plays from his career!



The NBA legend gets his #23HoopClass enshrinement Saturday, August 12 at 8pm/et on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/dg5vKLfOhr — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2023

First, Amin shows off his skills with a ceremony-worthy retrospective looking back at Gasol’s career (hey, Springfield, Amin’s available for hire!). Amin was with the Suns' front office when Pau was traded to the Lakers in 2008, and Charlotte wants to know what it was like to go up against Pau. Amin points out that the trade itself was very controversial at the time, as people around the league were outraged at the package the Lakers sent to Memphis to acquire an All-Star like Pau. Not only that but it really gave Kobe Bryant, who had been very unhappy with the Lakers in that offseason and had asked for a trade, exactly what he needed — another star to play alongside him. Amin says people around the league knew immediately that the Lakers would be great with the addition of Pau (which turned out to be true since LA made the next three Finals, winning two of them). However, Amin says given the career Marc had in Memphis, the deal’s not as crazy as it initially seemed.

Amin says one of the biggest requirements for the Triangle Offense is good passing bigs, as the ball actually goes to the big man first. Combining Pau with Lamar Odom, the Lakers now had TWO solid passing bigs and helped Kobe embrace the Triangle more, according to Amin. He also notes that he tells people all the time that Kobe was such as headache to try and defend, with a lot of offseason planning centering on two things — how to stop Kobe and how to stop the Spurs’ Big 3. But when you add in Pau, the headache that Kobe is remains and perhaps gets even greater but then you also have to worry about Pau too. Double trouble! Amin says he just felt the deflation of having to worry about Pau going off because you’re so focused on stopping Kobe. Amin also said calling Pau’s game “finesse” was BS.

"He could finish over people and around people. People called it a finesse game, but that's bullsh*t. It was every bit as devastating as someone dunking on you."



Amin explains what it was like to play Pau Gasol & how he helped lead the Lakers to a title.

When asked what was something great about Pau that wasn’t reflected in the box score, Amin points out Pau wanted to be a doctor, so a lot of his charitable work was with groups like Doctors Without Borders and involved in him finding ways to help doctors without actually becoming one.

Amin says he was passionate, but not really a trash talker and Amin just didn’t buy into any of the finesse labels placed on Pau. Amin says the reality is all you had to do was see what he did when playing for the Spanish national team because Pau and that team were always the biggest threat for the U.S. from the Redeem Team onward. And look no further than Kobe trucking Pau in 2008 Olympics with Pau then bouncing back in the gold medal game for evidence of his toughness.

Rudy Gobert talked about losing his virginity, we got Gradey Dick pics from Caribana in Toronto, and so much more this weekend.



Amin and Charlotte break down the latest headlines from the NBA on the latest episode of Oddball!



Watch the full episode: https://t.co/Br5X15c8sA pic.twitter.com/NOVjKZxncv — Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder (@oddballhoops) August 9, 2023

The NBA HOF Gets Hit with a PAU!

Ah, a weekend full of breakups (James Harden & Daryl Morey), Rudy Gobert loses his three-point virginity, and Dick pics? Wait, what's happening? Amin & Charlotte get into all the latest headlines from the NBA. Then, Oddball salutes Pau Gasol's career as one of the inductees of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

