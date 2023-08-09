Pick on the Total for Rockies-Brewers on August 9

The Milwaukee Brewers have a slim lead in the National League Central race and will look to expand that on Wednesday when they play host to the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-230, 9.5)

Adrian Houser gets the start of the mound for the Brewers looking to keep his recent form, as he has allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts with a 4.19 ERA and just under one home run per nine innings allowed this season.

On the Rockies side, they give Chris Flexen his third start since acquiring the former Seattle Mariners pitcher and will look to help him rediscover his 2021 and 2022 form.

Flexen has a 7.82 ERA with 2.6 home runs per nine innings allowed this season after registering a 3.66 ERA with one home run and 2.7 walks allowed per nine innings the previous two seasons in Seattle.

Unfortunately for Flexen he is backed up by an offense that has not provided a lot of run support in road games this season, with their 3.75 runs per game on the road being last in the National League and they are also last among National League teams in road on-base percentage and home run rate.

The Brewers have had their sure of offensive struggles, ranking last among National League teams in batting average with their nearly 4.3 runs per game while ranking 22nd in the league in home runs hit on a per at-bay basis.

For the season, the Rockies bullpen entered Tuesday night 27th in the league in ERA, but having been better recently, ranking 19th in the league in bullpen ERA since June 30 with Brent Suter coming off the injured list to aid the bullpen.

With the Brewers entering Tuesday leading the league in bullpen ERA and Flexen coming off a start in which he allowed three runs in five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, a pair of offenses that have had issues all season will have those linger on Wednesday.

The Play: Rockies vs. Brewers Under 9.5