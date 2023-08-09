Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Rays on Wednesday, August 9

For seven innings on Monday, the Tampa Bay Rays (69-46) were held scoreless by the St. Louis Cardinals (49-65). Then they woke up, tallying four run in the eighth inning off the Cardinals bullpen to pick up a 4-2 win and pick up a win that put them two games away from the division lead in the American League East. Tampa Bay will look to make it two in a row on Tuesday when they send Jalen Beeks (2-3, 6.27 ERA) to the mound as an opener against Dakota Hudson (2-0, 4.10 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Rays are -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cardinals are +130 underdogs. The total is set at 9.5.

Cardinals-Rays picks: Wednesday, August 9th

Injury report

Cardinals

Day-to-day: OF Tyler O’Neill (left knee tightness)

Out: SP RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain), RP Ryan Helsley (right forearm strain)

Rays

Day-to-day: Tyler Glasnow (back spasms)

Out: SP Shane McClanahan (left forearm tightness), INF Taylor Walls (left oblique strain), C Francisco Mejía (left knee MCL sprain)

Starting pitchers

Dakota Hudson vs. Jalen Beeks

The 28-year-old Hudson will start back-to-back games for the first time this season after he allowed three runs in seven innings against the Twins in his last start. Hudson has a 3.73 ERA in 69 career starts, and threw seven scoreless innings in his only career start against the Rays.

Beeks will get the start for the Rays in what will be a bullpen game. He tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his last start as an opener in June, and this will be his first appearance since being recalled from Triple-A over the weekend.

Over/Under pick

Beeks allowed earned runs in three of his last four appearances prior to being sent down, while Hudson hasn’t had a scoreless start yet this season. I’m backing the over.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

I like the Cardinals to pull off the mild upset. They were on their way to doing so yesterday before their bullpen impolded in the eighth inning. With Beeks on the mound, they should be able to get some early run support for Hudson, who I’m hoping will be able to bridge the gap to the team’s better relievers.

Pick: Cardinals