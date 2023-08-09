Picks, predictions for Nationals vs. Phillies on Wednesday, August 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (62-52) earned a doubleheader split against the Washington Nationals (50-64) on Monday to stay in a tie with the Giants for the top Wild Card spot in the National League. They’ll send new acquisition Michael Lorenzen (6-7, 3.48 ERA) to the mound in the hopes of picking up a win to increase their hold on that Wild Card spot. MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.34 ERA) will get the start for the Nationals. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

The Phillies are -185 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Nationals are +154 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Nationals-Phillies picks: Wednesday, August 9th

Injury report

Nationals

Out: RP Hunter Harvey (right elbow strain), RP Mason Thompson (left knee contusion), RP Carl Edwards Jr. (right shoulder inflammation), CF Victor Robles (lumbar spine back spasms)

Phillies

Out: OF Brandon Marsh (bruised left knee), RP Jose Alvarado (left elbow inflammation), OF Cristian Pache (right elbow inflammation)

Starting pitchers

MacKenzie Gore vs. Michael Lorenzen

Wednesday marks Gore’s third start of the season against the Phillies; he allowed three runs in six innings against them in June and seven runs in 2 2/3 innings at the start of July. Gore allowed two earned runs in six innings against the Brewers in his last start, which was his first quality start since June 3. While he’s now allowed three of fewer runs in three consecutive outings, he’s also issued at least two walks in eight of his last nine games.

Lorenzen will be making his second start with the Phillies after they picked him up at the Trade Deadline. He tossed a gem in his Phillies debut, allowing two runs on six hits over eight innings against the Marlins. He has a 1.42 ERA over his last five starts, and has a 5.87 ERA in 23 career innings against the Nationals.

Over/Under pick

I’m riding this game being a low-scoring game. Now only has this under has hit in all but three of Lorenzen’s starts over the past two months, but it’s also hit in four of Gore’s last five starts. It’ll be close, but I think the under hits.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Phillies have the better lineup and the better starter on the mound, and I like them to pick up the win. Alec Bohm (.500 batting average Gore), Trea Turner (.500) and J.T. Realmuto (.375) all have success against Gore in their past, and should be the catalysts of the Phillies’ offense.

Pick: Phillies