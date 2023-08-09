Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Orioles on Wednesday, August 9

The Houston Astros (65-49) picked up the win of the day on Tuesday with their dramatic 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles (70-43) thanks to a ninth-inning grand slam by Kyle Tucker. Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.39 ERA) gets the nod for Houston tonight, where he’ll go against Jack Flaherty (9-6, 4.28 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Orioles are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Astros are +105 underdogs. The total is set at 9.5

Astros-Orioles picks: Wednesday, August 9th

Injury report

Astros

Out: OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery)

Orioles

Day-to-day: INF Ramon Urias (left heel soreness)

Out: CF Cedric Mullins (right adductor groin strain), OF Aaron Hicks (left hamstring strain)

Starting pitchers

Cristian Javier vs. Jack Flaherty

Javier enters Wednesday’s game in a bit of a rut, as the 26-year-old has a 8.16 ERA over his last seven starts (32 IP). He hasn’t won a game since June, and has allowed multiple walks in three four straight games, highlighted by a six-walk outing against the A’s on July 22.

Flaherty made a great first impression with the Baltimore faithful his last time out by allowing one run in six innings against the Blue Jays in his debut after being acquired at the Trade Deadline. He needed just 57 pitches to get through the first five innings, and, at point, set down 15 Blue Jays in a row.

Over/Under pick

While of these pitchers can be a little volatile, I’m backing the under. Tuesday’s game would have hit the under had it not been for Tucker’s late game blast, while this under hit in both’s pitcher’s last start.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

Flaherty makes it two in a row with the Orioles. While his career has been plagued by inconsistency, he’s always seemed to step up during the big moments. With each start meaning so much for Baltimore, I’m expecting him to keep his hot streak going for the rest of the season.

Pick: Orioles