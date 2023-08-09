Picks, predictions for Royals vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, August 9

The Kansas City Royals take on the Boston Red Sox in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, August 9. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Jordan Lyles (3-12, 6.24 ERA) will take the mound for the Royals, and Nick Pivetta (7-6, 4.19 ERA) will pitch for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are -225 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Royals coming in at +185. The total is set at 10.5.

Royals-Red Sox picks: Wednesday, August 9th

Injury report

Royals

Day-to-day: C Salvador Perez (left hand contusion)

Out: RP Taylor Clarke (right elbow inflammation), SP Brad Keller (right shoulder impingement), 1B Nick Pratto (left groin strain), SP Daniel Lynch IV (left shoulder strain)

Red Sox

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (right elbow inflammation), RP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), SP Chris Sale (left shoulder blade stress reaction)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Lyles vs. Nick Pivetta

Lyles conceded five earned runs in 5.2 innings in his latest start, recording just two strikeouts in the outing against the Phillies on the road. In his second-to-last road outing, he let up five runs in five innings against the Yankees, striking out three batters.

Pivetta has been consistently improving throughout the season. He had a three-game streak in July in which he allowed no runs, and finished the month with an ERA of 1.91 over six games. He has largely been used as a reliever, but lasts between four and six innings when he comes in. In his latest outing, he pitched four innings against the Blue Jays and allowed three earned runs.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 8 and 12, and I think we’ll see another relatively high-scoring matchup here. The Royals’ batting lineup found their groove on Tuesday, and if they can keep even a little bit of that, they should be able to add enough to the Red Sox’s score to hit the over. Boston will not have trouble taking care of Lyles.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox won the first game of the series, 6-2, and the Royals won the second, 9-3. Keeping this pitching matchup in mind, I like the Red Sox here. Pivetta looked very solid throughout July, and as he gets the nod as the starter, we can expect him to hold off a Royals lineup that ranks third-to-last in MLB in runs per game.

Pick: Red Sox -225