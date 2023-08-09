Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Mets on Wednesday, August 9

The Chicago Cubs take on the New York Mets in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, August 9. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 3.98 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs, and David Peterson (3-7, 5.65 ERA) will pitch for the Mets.

The Cubs are -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Mets coming in at -105. The total is set at 9.

Cubs-Mets picks: Wednesday, August 9th

Injury report

Cubs

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (right hip inflammation), RP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain)

Mets

Out: OF Starling Marte (right groin strain), INF Luis Guillorme (right calf strain),

Starting pitchers

Kyle Hendricks vs. David Peterson

Hendricks struggled in his latest outing, letting up seven earned runs in four innings against the Atlanta Braves. In his latest road start, he kept the Cardinals to two earned runs in seven innings at the end of July, allowing eight hits and recording two strikeouts. His first start of the season was against the Mets, and he conceded three earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Peterson has been a reliever for most of the season, and likely won’t make it past the third or fourth inning. In his latest start, he kept the Orioles runless over three innings. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in four straight outings, but he has added up just eight innings in that stretch. The Mets bullpen has a 4.22 ERA,

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 13 and 5. For Wednesday’s game, I’m leaning toward the latter trend. The Mets batting lineup has been struggling, scoring three or fewer runs in six of their last seven games. The Cubs have also not really gotten off the ground offensively at Citi Field.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Mets crushed the Cubs in the first game of the series, 11-2, and the Cubs took the second, 3-2. I like the Cubs to take the third. They’ve hit a surprising hot streak as August kicks off while the Mets enter rebuilding mode. The Northsiders have won six of their last eight, and if Hendricks can get a solid start on the mound, the Cubs can take this one.

Pick: Cubs -115