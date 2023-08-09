Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. White Sox on Wednesday, August 9

The New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, August 9. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET from Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side. Reliever Ian Hamilton (2-1, 1.67 ERA) will serve as an opener for the Yankees ahead of Luis Severino, while righty Mike Clevinger (4-5, 3.72 ERA) gets the ball for the White Sox.

New York enters as -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago coming in at +100. The total is set at nine.

Yankees-White Sox picks: Wednesday, August 9th

Injury report

Yankees

Out: SP Carlos Rodon (left hamstring strain), 1B Anthony Rizzo (post-concussion syndrome), 3B Josh Donaldson (right calf strain), C Jose Trevino (right wrist tear)

White Sox

Day-to-day: SS Tim Anderson (bruised left forearm)

Out: C Seby Zavala (strained left oblique), RP Garrett Crochet (left shoulder inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Ian Hamilton vs. Mike Clevinger

Hamilton has largely been used as a reliever this season, having started in just a single previous game. He likely won’t last longer than two innings in this start, so we can expect this to be a bullpen game for the Yankees — with the struggling Severino picking up most of the middle innings as the Yankees attempt to get him back on track. The good news is that the Yankees have the best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.04.

Clevinger allowed eight hits and three earned runs in five innings in his latest start against the Guardians. He faced the Yankees back in June, and conceded three runs in 5.2 innings, recording two strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

When one offense has excelled in this series, the other has failed to make any noise. I could certainly see that happening again as the Yankees’ elite bullpen takes on the White Sox. New York was able to get get their bats warmed back up yesterday, but I don’t see both offenses blowing it up. Let’s go for the under.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The White Sox won the first game of the series, 5-1, and the Yankees took the second, 7-1. I like the Yankees to take the third here and win the series. They pulled out of their offensive slump with a seven-run game yesterday, and their bullpen should be able to beat out Clevinger, who will certainly let up a few runs in this outing.

Pick: Yankees -120