Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Angels on Wednesday, August 9

The San Francisco Giants (62-52) and the Los Angeles Angels (57-58) will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday, August 9. First pitch from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. San Francisco will use reliever Ryan Walker (4-1, 2.52 ERA) as an opener, while Los Angeles counters with Shohei Ohtani (9-5, 3.32).

The Angels are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight. San Francisco will be off Thursday before returning home for a weekend series against the Texas Rangers beginning Friday. Los Angeles is also off on Thursday but will hit the road for a three-game divisional series with the Houston Astros starting Friday.

Giants-Angels picks: Wednesday, August 9th

Injury report

Giants

Day-to-day: DH/OF AJ Pollock (side)

Out: OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring)

Angels

Day-to-day: RP Reynaldo Lopez (bereavement list)

Out: SP Griffin Canning (calf), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), SS Zach Neto (back), OF Mike Trout (wrist), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis)

Starting pitchers

Ryan Walker vs. Shohei Ohtani

The rookie Walker will take the mound for the 29th time to make his eighth start of the season. He hasn’t pitched more than three innings in a single appearance this year, so the fact that he is starting still likely means that San Francisco will be going with another bullpen day. It’s been a surprisingly successful strategy for the Giants so far this year, as they enter play Wednesday fifth in the Majors in reliever ERA.

Ohtani will start his 22nd game of the season. He was pulled early from his last start due to the hand/finger issues that have been nagging him for weeks now, but the two-way phenom apparently is feeling well enough to take the mound again. Ohtani last pitched four shutout innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three hits while walking one and striking out four.

Over/Under pick

The series' first two games ended with 11 and 12 runs scored, respectively. Ohtani being on the mound likely limits the Giants’ scoring output. On Tuesday, Los Angeles did fine against the Giants’ bullpen, scoring five runs. They have scored at least five runs in three straight games and should help the over hit on Wednesday.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Angels finally don’t have to worry about their losing streak looming over their heads. It reached up to seven games before coming to an end on Tuesday. Ohtani, if he can log a full outing, gives Los Angeles their best chance to win. The Angels should pick up a series win on Wednesday if they can provide some run support to Ohtani.

Pick: Angels