Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on Wednesday, August 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers (66-46) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-57) will wrap up their brief two-game divisional series on Wednesday, August 9. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles will start rookie Bobby Miller (6-2, 4.26 ERA), while Arizona counters with Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.21).

The Dodgers are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine. Once this game wraps, Los Angeles will return home to host the Colorado Rockies in a four-game weekend series beginning Thursday. Arizona will get a much-needed off day Thursday before welcoming the San Diego Padres to town for a three-game division series starting Friday.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks picks: Wednesday, August 9th

Injury report

Dodgers

Day-to-day: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), DH J.D. Martinez (hamstring/groin)

Out: OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring)

Diamondbacks

Out: C Gabriel Moreno (shoulder), SP Tommy Henry (elbow), 3B Evan Longoria (back)

Starting pitchers

Bobby Miller vs. Merrill Kelly

The rookie Miller will start his 13th game of the year. He has struggled with consistency on the mound. His last time out, he pitched only 3.2 innings but threw 82 pitches. Miller allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits against the San Diego Padres. He struck out three and walked one but didn’t factor into the eventual decision.

Kelly will take the mound for the 20th time this season. He has pitched relatively well since returning from injury on July 25. Kelly threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins his last time out, allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out nine.

Over/Under pick

Los Angeles picked up the 5-4 victory on Tuesday. The Dodgers have scored at least five runs in seven of their last eight games. Arizona’s four runs in Tuesday’s loss was their most in a game since July 31. The run total should be close, provided Kelly doesn’t implode on the mound, but I am taking the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles has won three in a row and seven of its last eight games. Arizona has lost seven consecutive games and is 5-18 since the All-Star break. The Diamondbacks badly need this upcoming off day, and while Kelly gives them a good chance on the mound, the Dodgers should pick up the win.

Pick: Dodgers