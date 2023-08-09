Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, August 9

Major League Baseball returns with a full day of games on Wednesday, August 9. Those that enjoy setting daily fantasy lineups will have ample options to choose from. The featured DFS slate at DraftKings DFS consists of nine games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for Wednesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, August 9th

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Matt Olson ($6,300)

Austin Riley ($5,700)

Ozzie Albies ($5,400)

Travis d’Arnaud ($4,400)

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,800) was hit in the elbow during Tuesday’s game, but the X-rays were negative. If he is active, swap him in, but this lineup was made assuming that he gets a day off. Olson went 1-for-3 with an RBI, with Albies also picking up a base hit. Riley struggled at the plate but has a good matchup Wednesday against Pittsburgh Pirates starter Quinn Priester (2-1, 8.69 ERA).

The Braves are the -285 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are the +230 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets

Cody Bellinger ($5,300)

Nico Hoerner ($4,900)

Mike Tauchman ($3,800)

Ian Happ ($3,700)

Chicago was a stack against New York on Tuesday, and they won 3-2. It wasn’t the most productive team quartet to include, but Bellinger and Tauchman did both launch home runs. Hoerner added a base hit while Happ struggled at the plate. They retain a good matchup on Wednesday against Mets’ starter David Peterson who enters with a 3-7 record and a 5.65 ERA.

The Mets are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are the -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

Rafael Devers ($5,200)

Trevor Story ($5,200)

Masataka Yoshida ($4,800)

Jarren Duran ($4,100)

I almost went with the Royals order on this one because Jordan Lyles has started to tally some wins on the season. While he has gotten a win in back-to-back starts, he has still allowed eight earned runs. Boston lost on Tuesday, despite the return of Trevor Story. They should be better on Wednesday in a good matchup.

The Red Sox are the -225 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals come in as the +185 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5.