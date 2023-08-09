Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, August 9

If you’re looking for some solid starting pitching for your fantasy baseball squads on Wednesday, well, good luck. Sure, there are some big names on the docket, highlighted by Shohei Ohtani’s return to the mound as well as aces like Kevin Gausman and Max Fried. But after that, things get pretty sketchy pretty fast: nearly half the scheduled starters today fall in the “do not start” tier of our daily starting pitcher rankings. But there’s always some value to be found, and today is no exception, so let’s break it all down with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, August 9th

Pitchers to stream

Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs — Hendricks got lit up last time out, but you can hardly hold the Braves against any pitcher unfortunate enough to go up against that Death Star of a lineup right now. Prior to that beatdown, the veteran righty had been throwing the ball well, with three quality starts in a row and five in his last seven outings. He’ll be facing a much-diminished New York Mets lineup on Wednesday that has Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and not a whole lot else after pulling the cord at the trade deadline. If Hendricks has his good command, he should have no trouble.

Graham Ashcraft, Cincinnati Reds — Great American Ball Park can lead to crooked numbers in a hurry, but Ashcraft just dominated the Nationals for eight shutout innings on his home field last time out. The righty has been absolutely cruising of late, with six quality starts in his last seven outings, and he’ll be a good bet to make it seven of eight against a Marlins lineup that’s struggled mightily against right-handed pitching all year.

Adrian Houser, Milwaukee Brewers — There’s nothing flashy to Houser’s game: The righty is going to fill up the zone with his sinker and force you to beat the ball into the ground — and hopefully into a Brewers infielder’s glove. The thing is, against weaker opponents (or when balls aren’t finding holes) it can really work, as evidenced by his six innings of shutout ball against the Pirates last time out. Next up: a Rockies side that typically sees its offensive numbers fall off a cliff away from the thin air of Coors Field.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, August 9.