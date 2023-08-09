Otar Eranosyan vs. Roger Gutierrez fight time, live stream, more for super featherweight bout

Boxing fans get a mid-week fight as undefeated Otar Eranosyan (13-0, 6 KOs) takes on former WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez (27-4-1, 21 KOs) this Wednesday, August 9 at Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, FL. The bout will be streamed on ProBox TV and on the ProBoxTV YouTube Channel.

How to watch Otar Eranosyan vs. Roger Gutierrez

The main card is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, with main event ring walks projected for sometime after 10 p.m.

In order to stream the fight you can access ProBox TV’s YouTube Channel on the embed above. If you would like to watch without ads, you can purchase the fight and Pro Box TV for $1.99 per month.

Fighter history

Eranosyan is an undefeated fighter out of Georgia who has quickly ascended up the super featherweight ranks. He has won 6 of 13 fights by way of knockout. This bout will serve as a WBA super featherweight title eliminator with the winner solidifying a title shot down the road. The 29-year-old faces his best competition with a chance to extend his unbeaten streak and get a title fight.

Gutierrez is the previous champion, defeating Rene Alvarado in 2021 to earn the WBA super featherweight belt. He then loss to current titleholder Hector Garcia last August by way of unanimous decision. This will be his second fight of the year as in March he upended Henry Delgado with a second-round KO. Guiterrez looks to hand Eranosyan his first loss and earn a shot at revenge against Garcia.

Fight odds

Eranosyan is favored entering the bout, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -450 betting favorite, while Gutierrez carries +320 underdog odds.

Full card for Otar Eranosyan vs. Roger Gutierrez