NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The race will take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Indiana.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The race will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, and the drivers will participate in a qualifying round to determine the starting grid on Saturday at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Just three races remain before the Cup Series playoffs begin. Martin Truex, Jr. sits first in the Cup Series standings heading into this race, and is the favorite to win the Verizon 200. He is installed at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Tyler Reddick at +550 and Shane Van Gisbergen following at +700. Reddick won last year’s Verizon 200 with a time of 2:40:18. Denny Hamlin, who currently sits at second in Cup Series standings, enters with +2000 odds.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard odds

Driver Odds to win
Martin Truex Jr. +400
Tyler Reddick +550
Chase Elliott +750
Shane Van Gisbergen +1000
Kyle Busch +1000
Kyle Larson +1100
Christopher Bell +1100
A.J. Allmendinger +1600
Daniel Suarez +1800
Brodie Kostecki +1800
William Byron +2200
Ross Chastain +2200
Denny Hamlin +2200
Chris Buescher +2200
Michael McDowell +2800
Austin Cindric +2800
Joey Logano +3500
Ty Gibbs +4000
Ryan Blaney +4500
Chase Briscoe +6000
Kevin Harvick +6500
Brad Keselowski +6500
Alex Bowman +6500
Kamui Kobayashi +8000
Justin Haley +10000
Jenson Button +10000
Todd Gilliland +15000
Erik Jones +15000
Austin Dillon +15000
Aric Almirola +25000
Ryan Preece +30000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000
Harrison Burton +30000
Corey Lajoie +30000
Bubba Wallace +30000
Ty Dillon +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
Andy Lally +100000
Josh Berry +100000

