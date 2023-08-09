NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

NASCAR heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The race will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, and the drivers will participate in a qualifying round to determine the starting grid on Saturday at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Just three races remain before the Cup Series playoffs begin. Martin Truex, Jr. sits first in the Cup Series standings heading into this race, and is the favorite to win the Verizon 200. He is installed at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Tyler Reddick at +550 and Shane Van Gisbergen following at +700. Reddick won last year’s Verizon 200 with a time of 2:40:18. Denny Hamlin, who currently sits at second in Cup Series standings, enters with +2000 odds.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.