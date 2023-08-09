How to watch the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship via live online stream

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. This marks the first of three playoff events for the PGA TOUR, and the stakes are high — a chance at winning $3.6 million is on the line, and even those who don’t win will want to ensure that they are one of the 50 to advance to the next playoff event.

The tournament will run from Thursday, August 10 through Sunday, August 13. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jon Rahm follows at +800, and Rory McIlroy sits at +850.

To watch the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Featured Groups:

10:02 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

10:14 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

10:26 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

11:56 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

12:32 p.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim

12:56 p.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Brian Harman

Friday Featured Groups

9:26 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

10:02 a.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim

10:26 a.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Brian Harman

12:44 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

12:56 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

2-6 p.m. ET

8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1-3 p.m. ET

CBS

3-6 p.m. ET

8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

12-2 p.m. ET

CBS

2-6 p.m. ET

8 a.m.-12 p.m. ET