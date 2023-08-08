 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ronald Acuna Jr. exits game after getting hit in the arm by a pitch

Acuna Jr., who’s no stranger to getting plunked, took a 97-mph fastball off his left arm and was eventually pulled after being examined by a trainer.

By Chris Landers
Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves flirted with disaster on Tuesday night, as NL MVP frontrunner Ronald Acuna Jr. was forced to leave the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after being hit in the arm by a 97-mph fastball from reliever Colin Holderman:

Acuna was struck near his left elbow, and while he didn’t appear to be in extreme pain, he was eventually removed after being examined by a trainer. The Braves have yet to issue any sort of update on Acuna’s status, and presumably he’ll undergo imaging to rule out any sort of structural damage.

It’s hardly the superstar’s first experience getting plunked. He’s routinely near the top of the league leaderboard in HBPs, and he’s suffered multiple injury scares so far this season. (And, of course, who could forget the time he was intentionally hit by Marlins starter Jose Urena in an incident that touched off a wild brawl?)

Of course, that doesn’t make it any less nerve-racking, especially for an Atlanta team that’s really just trying to get to October in one piece at this point. The Braves have an overwhelming lead in the NL East and the inside track to the No. 1 seed, thanks in large part to a historically great start from their right fielder, who entered play on Tuesday slashing .339/.421/.582 with 25 homers and a whopping 53 steals.

