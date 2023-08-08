Opening odds for Australia vs. France matchup in World Cup 2023 quarterfinal

2023 women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia will meet France in the quarterfinal stage, with both teams hoping to take one step closer to the final. Australia have made the quarterfinal for the fourth time in the last five World Cups, while France is returning for a fourth consecutive tournament. Here’s a look at the opening odds for this contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Australia vs. France moneyline odds (regular time)

Australia: +240

Draw: +210

France: +115

Early pick: Draw +210

Both sides have been resilient and are capable of matching each other goal for goal. Australia should have Sam Kerr back in a bigger capacity, which should help them test France’s back line often. This could be one of the higher scoring contests of the tournament.

Australia vs. France odds to advance

Australia: TBD

France: TBD

Early pick: Australia

Matches like this are tough to call, with neither side wanting to make the crucial mistake to decide the game. Since we’ve predicted a draw in regulation, the pressure of extra time and possibly penalties could be a factor. It’s best to back the home side in that scenario, so we’re taking Australia to advance.