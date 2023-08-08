How to watch Hard Knocks New York Jets episode 1 via live stream

The HBO series “Hard Knocks” is coming back heading into the 2023 NFL season. The team selected to be featured on the show is the New York Jets. With new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the expectation is that this will be must-watch tv. The first episode of this season will air on Tuesday, August 8, on HBO at 10 p.m. ET and will also be available to stream on Max.

The show's first episode could contain footage from the start of training camp all the way through last week’s Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns. Typically, the first episode briefly examines the veterans and then zeroes in on some rookies to track their progress as they try to make the eventual 53-man roster at the end of training camp.

New York drafted EDGE rusher Will McDonald IV out of Iowa State with the 15th overall pick. Other rookies to keep an eye on would be University of Pittsburgh teammates OT Carter Warren (4th round pick) and RB Israel Abanikanda (5th round pick), as well as Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz, who was the team’s seventh-round pick.

Hard Knocks: Jets, episode 1 live stream

Date: Tuesday, August 8

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: HBO

Live stream: Max